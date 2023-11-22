ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Costa Del Sol to Supply Local Region’s Wine

It’s Awards Week! The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic take place this Friday from 6.30pm and the ITTN Team want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

ITTN is thrilled to have Costa Del Sol Tourism onboard as sponsor of the wine to accompany your delicious meals at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards. The Tourist Board will be bringing the finest wines that the region has to offer, to Dublin this week and we can’t wait to try them!

“At Costa del Sol Tourism Board, we are immensely proud to be sponsors of the ITTN Awards. This event is a prestigious platform that aligns perfectly with our mission to promote tourism in The Costa del Sol. By supporting the ITTN Awards, we connect with key industry players and celebrate the excellence and innovation in travel. It’s an honour to be part of an event that highlights the best in tourism.”

– Renée Kachler (Business Development Director)

The Costa del Sol Tourism Board is a dedicated organisation focused on promoting and developing tourism in the Costa del Sol region. Located where Andalusia meets the Mediterranean, the Costa del Sol is famous for its beautiful 160-kilometer coastline and great weather that’s perfect all year. It’s more than just a beach destination. The region of Malaga is rich in culture, with the Picasso Museum as a highlight, showing the influence of the famous artist Picasso. Historic cities like Ronda and Antequera, and the charming White Villages, add to its appeal.

The Costa del Sol is a powerhouse in the Meetings and Incentives sector, with modern facilities and over 25 convention centers. Its 11 leisure ports, including the well-known Puerto Banús, offer many sea-related activities.

Marking a milestone in its growing popularity, Málaga Airport has, for the first time, surpassed the 20 million passenger mark within a single year.

The 2023 ITTN Awards will take place this Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!