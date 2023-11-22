ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Turkish Airlines onboard as sponsor of Best Long-Haul Travel Agency

It’s Awards Week! The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic take place this Friday from 6.30pm and the ITTN Team want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

ITTN are delighted to have the ever-popular Turkish Airlines onboard as sponsor of Best Long-Haul Travel Agency at this years Awards.

“Since Turkish Airlines connects Dublin to many of its long-haul destinations, Turkish Airlines is glad to be the sponsor for the best long-haul travel agency award at the ITTN awards. Our partnership with ITTN is very important for us, given its status as a premier media source in the industry.”

– Ebuzer Tanhan (General Manager Ireland)

Turkish Airlines was named “Europe’s Best Airline” for the eighth time this year at the Skytrax Awards. The company also won the “World’s Best Business Class Catering”, “World’s Best Economy Class Catering”, “Southern Europe’s Best Airline” and “Europe’s Best Economy Service Seat” awards. For more information, click here: https://www.turkishairlines.com/en-int/press-room/awards/turkish-airlines-has-been-named-best-airline-europe-again/

Turkish Airlines flies to 344 destinations and covers more countries than any other airline. Turkish Airlines has 14 direct flights a week between Dublin and Istanbul and operates two daily flights between the two cities.

Turkish Airlines flies to the dream cities of Asia at competitive prices. From Manila to Bali, from Beijing to Shanghai, there is no better time to explore the exotic cities of the east with increasing capacity of Turkish Airlines!

The 2023 ITTN Awards will take place this Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!