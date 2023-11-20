ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: MSC takes Sponsorship of Drinks Reception

It’s Awards Week! The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic take place this Friday from 6.30pm and the ITTN Team want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

ITTN is thrilled to have MSC Cruises as sponsor of the fabulous Drinks Reception at the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards!

MSC Cruises Head of Sales Ireland, Suzanne Rowe said: “MSC Cruises is absolutely delighted to support the ITTN Awards, as it is a wonderful opportunity to be associated with Sharon and her team.

“ITTN does so much for MSC Cruises and for the Travel Industry throughout the year, and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to support them in return.”

MSC Cruises has had a record-breaking year with more passengers booked than ever before by its valued partners, who contribute hugely on a daily basis to the incredible ongoing success and growth of MSC Cruises.

There have been so many incredible milestones this year for MSC, starting with bringing three new stunning ships into its fleet, including the first of its groundbreaking World Class ships with the launch of MSC World Europa in Doha last November.

She was quickly followed by MSC Seascape in New York last December. Then, finally MSC Euribia arrived in Copenhagen from the shipyard in Nantes, in June this year which marked a cruise industry first, as MSC completed the world’s first ever carbon neutral cruise.

Sustainability kicked off MSC’s 2023 ambitions showcasing its brand-new marketing campaign in January 2023 with a comprehensive TV campaign.

The advert heavily focused on what it can do better around its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance pillars; another first for not only the cruise sector, but for Travel & Tourism as a whole. The advert highlights some of the amazing innovations that MSC has already achieved as it heads towards its 2050 goal of running a totally carbon neutral fleet.

The advert proved hugely successful and became a huge talking point, as well as spotlighting MSC to the consumer, driving more business and helping it to achieve the best WAVE period to date.

Looking to the future, Summer 2025 is on sale 6 months earlier than previous years, which means MSC currently has four seasons open for bookings, allowing people the opportunity to book a wider choice of ships and destinations earlier than ever before.

In addition, MSC has committed to large numbers of air seats from Dublin and is already planning an even bigger air commitment for Summer 2025, allowing agents to sell more fly & cruise product to more destinations from Dublin, all protected by MSC Cruises.

Suzanne, Erica and Alana want to thank you all most sincerely for your loyalty and support throughout the year and wish you all a very successful WAVE season for 2024.

The 2023 ITTN Awards will take place this Friday 24 November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!