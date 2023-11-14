ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Crystal Ski Returns as Sponsor of ‘Best Ski Agency’

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Back once again as sponsor of Best Ski Agency, is long-standing tour operator, Crystal Ski!

David Smith, Trade Relations Manager, Crystal Ski, said: “We are delighted to be able to sponsor the Best Ski Travel Agency award at this year’s ITTN Awards. Undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable industry nights of the year and it offers a fantastic opportunity to catch up with our valued trade partners and fellow suppliers in a relaxed and fun setting. We wish all the entrants the best of luck on the night.”

Crystal Ski has over 40 years’ experience taking skiers and snowboarders to the mountains, which means you and your customers will receive expert service every step the way.

With availability in over 100 resorts across 9 countries and flights from both Dublin and Cork, there is something to suit everyone. Everything can be booked in one easy package that includes flights, transfers, accommodation, plus you can also pre-book all the mountain essentials too, from list passes to equipment hire.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!