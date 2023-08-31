ITTN Awards Reminder – Supplier Nominations Open

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards – in association with Virgin Atlantic – will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023.
The Supplier Awards Nominations are open until Friday, 8th September.
Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category/categories they want to be included in and a short one-liner on why they should be in the running for that award.
The nomination window is open across all six categories:
Cruise
- Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise
- Best Family Ocean Cruise
- Best Premium Ocean Cruise
- Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
- Best River Cruise
Airlines
- Best Airline – Europe
- Best Airline – Long Haul
- Best Airlines – Business Class
- Best Airlines – North America
Tour Operator
- Best Sun Tour Operator
- Best Ski Tour Operator
- Best Long Haul Operator
- Best Touring & Adventure Operator
Transport, Accommodation & Insurance
- Best Ferry
- Best Hotel Group
- Best Bedbank
- Best Car Rental
- Best Insurance Provider
Destinations & Airports
- Best Airport
- Best Destination Europe
- Best Destination Worldwide
- Best Tourist Board
Sustainability & Culture
- Leaders in Sustainability
- Supplier of the Year
Thank you to our sponsors so far including:
- Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic
- Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board
- Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance
- Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)
For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]