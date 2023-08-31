ITTN Awards Reminder – Supplier Nominations Open

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards – in association with Virgin Atlantic – will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023.

The Supplier Awards Nominations are open until Friday, 8th September.

Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category/categories they want to be included in and a short one-liner on why they should be in the running for that award.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise

Best Family Ocean Cruise

Best Premium Ocean Cruise

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise

Best River Cruise

Airlines

Best Airline – Europe

Best Airline – Long Haul

Best Airlines – Business Class

Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Long Haul Operator

Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

Best Ferry

Best Hotel Group

Best Bedbank

Best Car Rental

Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

Best Airport

Best Destination Europe

Best Destination Worldwide

Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

Leaders in Sustainability

Supplier of the Year

Thank you to our sponsors so far including:

Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board

Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance

TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)

For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]