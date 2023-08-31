SEARCH
ITTN Awards Reminder – Supplier Nominations Open

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards – in association with Virgin Atlantic – will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023.

The Supplier Awards Nominations are open until Friday, 8th September.

Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category/categories they want to be included in and a short one-liner on why they should be in the running for that award.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

  • Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise
  • Best Family Ocean Cruise
  • Best Premium Ocean Cruise
  • Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
  • Best River Cruise

Airlines

  • Best Airline – Europe
  • Best Airline – Long Haul
  • Best Airlines – Business Class
  • Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Ski Tour Operator
  • Best Long Haul Operator
  • Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

  • Best Ferry
  • Best Hotel Group
  • Best Bedbank
  • Best Car Rental
  • Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

  • Best Airport
  • Best Destination Europe
  • Best Destination Worldwide
  • Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

  • Leaders in Sustainability
  • Supplier of the Year

Thank you to our sponsors so far including:

  • Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic 
  • Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board
  • Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance 
  • Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)

For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
