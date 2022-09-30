ITTN Awards 2022: ‘Winning With Lucy’ – Lucy Kennedy Confirmed as Host For the Night

The ITTN events team has confirmed the one and only Lucy Kennedy as MC for the evening at the ITTN 2022 Awards.

The event promises to be legendary and will take place on Friday 25th November in the beautiful Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2.

Stay #ittnswitchedon and watch this space as we keep you updated on this incredible night and don’t forget, voting is still open but won’t stay that way for long so get voting for the best suppliers in each category!

The ITTN Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic is now open for Supplier categories.

Voting Link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.

We wish you all the very best of luck 😊

To find out more contact the ITTN team! #ittnawards2022