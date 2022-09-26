ITTN Awards 2022 – Voting Now Open!

The ITTN Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic is now open for Supplier categories.
Voting Link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22
As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.
We wish you all the very best of luck 😊
Please be advised that voting for the supplier categories is now open for 2 weeks and voting in our agent categories will open once the supplier voting has closed.
Once again, a reminder if you have not secured your ticket or table for the ITTN Awards, you can reply to this email or contact Carrie directly on [email protected].
The awards will take place on Friday 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin.
A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year…
Destination & Tourist Boards
- Best Tourist Board – Europe
- Best Tourist Board – International
- Best Destination – Europe
- Best Destination – Worldwide
Transport & Airports
- Best Car Hire Company
- Best Irish Airport Best Irish Sea Port
- Best Ferry Company
Airlines
- Best Airline to Europe
- Best Airline to America
- Best Airline Worldwide
- Best Airline – Business Class
Cruise
- Best Mainstream Cruise
- Best Premium Cruise
- Best Luxury Cruise
- Best River Cruise
Tour Operator
- Best Sun Tour Operator
- Best Long-Haul Operator
- Best Ski Operator
- Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator
Technology, Insurance & Accommodation
- Best Accommodation Provider
- Best Insurance Provider
- Best Technology Provider