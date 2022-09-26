ITTN Awards 2022 – Voting Now Open!

The ITTN Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic is now open for Supplier categories.

Voting Link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.

We wish you all the very best of luck 😊

Please be advised that voting for the supplier categories is now open for 2 weeks and voting in our agent categories will open once the supplier voting has closed.

Once again, a reminder if you have not secured your ticket or table for the ITTN Awards, you can reply to this email or contact Carrie directly on [email protected].

The awards will take place on Friday 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin.

A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year…

Destination & Tourist Boards

Best Tourist Board – Europe

Best Tourist Board – International

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Transport & Airports

Best Car Hire Company

Best Irish Airport Best Irish Sea Port

Best Ferry Company

Airlines

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to America

Best Airline Worldwide

Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Long-Haul Operator

Best Ski Operator

Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator

Technology, Insurance & Accommodation