SEARCH
HomeFeaturesITTN Awards 2022 - Voting Now Open!
FeaturesITTN AwardsNews

ITTN Awards 2022 – Voting Now Open!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
3

The ITTN Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic is now open for Supplier categories.

Voting Link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.   

We wish you all the very best of luck 😊

Please be advised that voting for the supplier categories is now open for 2 weeks and voting in our agent categories will open once the supplier voting has closed.

Once again, a reminder if you have not secured your ticket or table for the ITTN Awards, you can reply to this email or contact Carrie directly on [email protected].

The awards will take place on Friday 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin.

A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year…

Destination & Tourist Boards

  • Best Tourist Board – Europe
  • Best Tourist Board – International
  • Best Destination – Europe
  • Best Destination – Worldwide

Transport & Airports

  • Best Car Hire Company
  • Best Irish Airport Best Irish Sea Port
  • Best Ferry Company

Airlines

  • Best Airline to Europe
  • Best Airline to America
  • Best Airline Worldwide
  • Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise 

  • Best Mainstream Cruise
  • Best Premium Cruise
  • Best Luxury Cruise
  • Best River Cruise

Tour Operator

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Long-Haul Operator
  • Best Ski Operator
  • Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator

Technology, Insurance & Accommodation

  • Best Accommodation Provider
  • Best Insurance Provider
  • Best Technology Provider
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleMexico’s Most Feared Prison to Welcome Tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie