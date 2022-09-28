ITTN Awards 2022: A Word from our Headline Sponsor, Virgin Atlantic

ITTN is delighted to have Virgin Atlantic as the headline sponsor for this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards.

Eileen Penrose, Key Account Manager at Virgin Atlantic Ireland said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor in 2022 for ITTN Awards, after so long it will be fantastic to all be together again face to face for a night which is traditionally the best evening event of the year!“

She said: “I have really enjoyed the last year being the face of Virgin Atlantic in Ireland, It’s been a really exciting time with new aircraft such as the A330 Neo, new destinations like Austin and Tampa and I look forward to engaging even more with the Irish travel trade over next year.“

Eileen is looking forward to seeing everyone on November 25th at the Clayton Burlington Hotel to celebrate successes and the challenges that the travel industry have overcome.

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director, ITTN Group said: “Personally, I am thrilled to have Virgin Atlantic come on board as headline sponsor to the Irish Travel Trade Network Awards. Led by the ever-popular Eileen Penrose here in the Irish market, the addition of this market-leading brand is sure to bring that extra sparkle of fun to our awards evening. Given that Virgin Atlantic also holds sustainability at the core of its offering, it ties in perfectly with our own efforts to be more sustainable at this year’s ITTN Awards.”