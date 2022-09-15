ITTN Awards 2022: 10 Days Until Voting Opens!

Just 10 days to go before voting opens for the ITTN Awards!

Agents, have you decided who you will vote for?

Suppliers, have you thought about your canvassing plans?

Further details will follow next Monday.

The excitement is building for the night of the season!

The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday

25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Last year, we had a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions. But

this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again!

When: Friday 25th November 2022

Where:

Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.