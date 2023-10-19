Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023: Voting is Now Open in the Agent Awards!

It’s almost time to dust off the dancing shoes as we prepare to celebrate the very best of the travel industry in style, on 24 November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road!

Today, we are thrilled to open the voting for the highly coveted Agent Awards, as part of the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic. Voting will remain open until Friday 3 November and votes can be cast by customers and suppliers in strict confidence, using this link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawardsagents23

Agencies who nominated themselves will be listed under each Award, but votes can also be given to agencies not on the ballot, using the comment box.

This year we have added two brand new awards, bringing the grand total of agent awards, to eight!

Best Cruise Agency (Sponsored by Marella Cruises )

) Best Ski Agency (Sponsored by Crystal Ski )

) Best Luxury Agency (Sponsored by Iberostar )

) Best Sun Agency (Sponsored by Sunway )

) Best Touring Agency (Sponsored by TTC Tour Brands )

) Best Corporate Agency (Sponsored by Emirates )

) Best Long-Haul Agency (Contact us to sponsor this award)

Best Travel Agency Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

We wish you all the very best of luck and can’t wait to celebrate with you on Friday 24 November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road! If you have yet to secure your ticket or table at the Awards, please contact [email protected].