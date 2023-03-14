Vilnius and Lublin Added to Dublin Portal Attraction

Dublin City Council has just shared some exciting news: Vilnius in Lithuania and Lublin in Poland are now part of the Dublin Portal network!

Originally designed as a video link between Dublin and New York, the portal now lets you connect with people strolling through the streets of these two Eastern European cities as well.

The live streams will switch every three minutes, giving you a fresh view of each location.

You can experience the portal daily from 1pm to 8pm on North Earl Street in the heart of Dublin.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, James Geoghegan, expressed his delight at the network’s expansion to include Vilnius and Lublin. “The Dublin portal has drawn in over 340,000 visitors since it launched in May, bringing new energy to North Earl Street,” he said. In Vilnius, the portal is set up near the central station, while in Lublin, it’s on Litewski Square, right in the city centre.

Interestingly, the connection between Vilnius and Lublin has been up and running since 2021, making it the first in the global portal project.

Beata Stepaniuk-Kuśmierzak, a representative from Lublin, welcomed Dublin and New York to their portal network, saying, “We can now glimpse into Manhattan and Dublin’s city centre, share our cultures, experiences, and even start new projects together.”

With more cities joining the portal, the project’s original vision—to create a global artwork that encourages people from different countries to come together in unity—is coming to life. Benediktas Gylys, the founder of portals.org, said, “Our mission is to build multiple portals that form a global network—a bridge that invites people from distant cultures to meet beyond borders, differences, and narratives.”

“It took us eight years to reach this special day, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support from our partners in Dublin, New York City, Vilnius, and Lublin,” he added.