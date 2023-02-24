US Actor Patrick Duffy Named International Guest of Honour for St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin

US actor Patrick Duffy has been named as this year’s International Guest of Honour for the national St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on March 17.

The announcement was made jointly by Tourism Ireland and the St Patrick’s Festival company.

The actor – who was born on March 17 and is best known for his role as Bobby Ewing in Dallas and in Man from Atlantis – most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his own Irish roots in Kilmovee, Co. Mayo.

Richard Tierney, CEO at St Patrick’s Festival said: ‘We are so delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland and to our national St Patrick’s Day Parade. Patrick is a bona fide legend of the screen and holds a special place in the hearts of so many Irish households, so it’s a real pleasure to be able to bring him centre stage for the Festival and the Parade. He is one of the many sons and daughters of Irish descent who will be making the pilgrimage home to Ireland this coming March, and we can’t wait to give him the welcome that he so richly deserves.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Dublin and Ireland, as International Guest of Honour for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. As we continue our journey to rebuild overseas tourism to Ireland this year, our aim on St Patrick’s Day is to capitalise on the heightened exposure for Ireland. The parade and the festival will be seen by millions of people around the world, helping to inspire them to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023”.

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland said: “St. Patrick’s Festival returns to Dublin this year, with an amazing line-up of celebrations planned across 4 days in the city centre. The world-renowned St Patrick’s Day Parade will be bigger and better than ever this year, encouraging hundreds of thousands of people to come to the city and enjoy the festivities. The Festival will bring unforgettable experiences to life for visitors and showcase Ireland as a fantastic tourist destination to people around the world.”