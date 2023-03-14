Tourism Ireland Welcomes News of US President Joe Biden Visit

Tourism Ireland has welcomed the news that US President Joe Biden is planning an official visit to Ireland next month, saying the event could deliver “a major boost” to Irish tourism for years to come.

President Biden has confirmed his intention to visit Ireland – both North and South – sometime next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Commenting on the tourism potential of the visit by President Biden, Niall Gibbons, chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “The visit by President Biden will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the island of Ireland to a huge audience of potential holidaymakers across the United States, and indeed around the world, and has the potential to deliver a major boost to Irish tourism in 2023 and beyond.

“A large media contingent will travel to Ireland to cover the visit, bringing the story to millions of people in the United States and elsewhere around the world and providing a truly unique opportunity to highlight the island of Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination,” Mr Gibbons said.