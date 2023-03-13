Tourism Ireland Flags North-West at Glasgow Trade Mission

Five tourism businesses from the North-West joined Tourism Ireland in Scotland over the weekend at the Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival’s annual Family Fun Day, in the city’s busy Merchant Square.

Pictured at the Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival’s Family Fun Day are (l-r) Linda Duncan, Tourism Ireland; Mary Daly, Donegal County Council; Karen Henderson, Visit Derry; and Caroline Mulligan, Tourism Ireland.

The event was an excellent opportunity to showcase the North-West and the island of Ireland to potential Scottish holidaymakers and to highlight ease of access from Scotland to the North-West.

Amy Riddell, Tourism Ireland Scotland, said: “St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us, so we will be taking every opportunity to capitalise on the heightened profile of the island of Ireland over the coming days. Our presence at the Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival’s Family Fun Day provided us with a great opportunity to raise awareness of the many things to see and do on the island of Ireland – and particularly in the North-West – for Scottish holidaymakers.

“The reinstatement of Loganair’s Glasgow to Donegal service this summer will make it even easier for Scottish holidaymakers to visit the North-West. Tourism Ireland’s message here in Scotland is that the island of Ireland is the ideal choice for a short break or holiday in 2023.”

Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to capitalise on the island of Ireland’s heightened profile around the St Patrick’s Day period.

Tourism businesses joining Tourism Ireland at Merchant Square in Glasgow included: