Australia and New Zealand Travel Agents Explore Island of Ireland

A group of Australian and New Zealand travel agents has been visiting Ireland, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

The travel agents are all ‘Ireland Specialists’, who have taken part in Tourism Ireland’s extensive online training programme about Ireland.

The aim of the travel agents’ visit is to familiarise them with Ireland and its tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

Their busy itinerary includes Windmill Lane, the Guinness Storehouse, Kildare Village, the Rock of Cashel, the Cliffs of Moher, a walking tour of Galway, a cruise on Lough Corrib, a falconry display at Ashford Castle, Florence Court, a boat tour on Lough Erne, the OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, a sheepdog experience at Glenshane Country Farm, Titanic Belfast, Game of Thrones Studio Tour and a walking tour of Armagh.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “We were delighted to invite this group of Australian and New Zealand travel agents to explore Ireland. There really is no substitute for being able to come and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2024 and beyond.”