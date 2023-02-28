Press Up to Open Dean Townhouse in Dublin

Press Up Hospitality Group is expanding its signature Dean range of hotels in Dublin.

The group – which recently announced plans to open the Dean brand in Belfast and Birmingham – is to open The Dean Townhouse, right next door to its original Dean Hotel on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

Press Up also owns a number of restaurants around Ireland and, in Dublin, other hotels including the Mayson in the docklands area, the Clarence Hotel near Temple Bar and the Devlin in Ranelagh.

It’s Dean Hotel brand also has a presence in Galway and Cork.

The 49-bedroom Dean Townhouse will open in early March at 36 Harcourt Street, next door to the existing Dean Hotel, which has 51 bedrooms.

The Dean Townhouse is now taking bookings, available via thedean.ie. Townhouse rooms may be pre-booked with three new Townhouse room categories available (Townhouse Cosy, Townhouse Super, Townhouse Balcony Super).