Paula Carroll to Retire from Ashford Castle After 35 Years

Paula Carroll – one of Ireland’s best known and highly respected hospitality industry professionals – is to retire at the end of May after 35 years as director of marketing and sales at the legendary Ashford Castle and sister hotel, The Lodge at Ashford.

General Manager of the Ashford Estate, Niall Rochford has invited Paula to take on a strategic ambassadorial role until November 2024.

“To say it has been a privilege is an understatement, as I have loved each and every year, no matter what challenges were presented,” Ms Carrol said.

“I am eternally grateful to Mr Niall Rochford and previous GMs, Rory Murphy and Mark Nolan for their unwavering support over all that time. I also wish to thank my extraordinary team across both properties on the Ashford estate for always making me look good. Sincere thanks to the incredible people with whom I have worked and have had the privilege of representing, together with the wonderful Tollman family and the wider Red Carnation community.

“Additionally, I wish to acknowledge and thank my industry colleagues throughout the world, particularly those I now consider friends – they know who they are!”

Niall Rochford said: “Paula Carroll has devoted more than 35 years of her life to the Ashford estate and her passion for the place, and its people, is quite incredible. Her name has become synonymous with both Ashford Castle and Irish tourism, and she has been instrumental in the success of both properties as well as the reputation of Ashford Castle as one of the finest hotels in the world. She is not only a great colleague, but a wonderful friend so we couldn’t let her leave that easily! I’m delighted that Paula has agreed to take on an ambassadorial role, where she will advise on strategic matters while representing Ashford Castle at major events both in Ireland and overseas.”

Ashford Castle is Ireland’s first Forbes Five-Star Rated hotel and has retained the rating for three successive years. Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford are part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection. www.ashfordcastle.com and www.thelodgeac.com