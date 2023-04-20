Northern Ireland Tourist Numbers Have Doubled Since Good Friday Agreement, Figures Show

New figures from Tourism NI show that tourism in the North/Northern Ireland more than doubled over the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

According to Tourism NI, visits to tourist attractions have surged from 7.5 million in 1998 to 16.5 million and tourist spend has jumped over 800% to £299m.

Northern Ireland’s tourism offering has also been enhanced by new attractions like Titanic Belfast and the Game of Thrones Official Tour.

There was also a near 180% surge in staycation domestic holidays and 75% of Northern Ireland’s current hotel stock has either been built or refurbished since the agreement.

The Irish News quoted Tourism NI chairperson Ellvena Graham as saying: “The increase in visitors to the region since the Good Friday Agreement is testament to the hard work and vision of many people from across Northern Ireland and further afield.”

“And we should be proud of the huge increase in spend by out of state holiday visitors since 1998 – a phenomenal achievement. We’ve also seen major investment in our tourism attractions with more exciting plans in the pipeline.”