SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsNorthern Ireland Tourist Numbers Have Doubled Since Good Friday Agreement, Figures Show
Irish News

Northern Ireland Tourist Numbers Have Doubled Since Good Friday Agreement, Figures Show

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
1

New figures from Tourism NI show that tourism in the North/Northern Ireland more than doubled over the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

According to Tourism NI, visits to tourist attractions have surged from 7.5 million in 1998 to 16.5 million and tourist spend has jumped over 800% to £299m.

Northern Ireland’s tourism offering has also been enhanced by new attractions like Titanic Belfast and the Game of Thrones Official Tour.

There was also a near 180% surge in staycation domestic holidays and 75% of Northern Ireland’s current hotel stock has either been built or refurbished since the agreement.

The Irish News quoted Tourism NI chairperson Ellvena Graham as saying: “The increase in visitors to the region since the Good Friday Agreement is testament to the hard work and vision of many people from across Northern Ireland and further afield.”

“And we should be proud of the huge increase in spend by out of state holiday visitors since 1998 – a phenomenal achievement. We’ve also seen major investment in our tourism attractions with more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Enhances Ultimate World Cruise Options

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie