NI Lands Second UNESCO World Heritage Site Listing

The Co Antrim village of Gracehill has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It means that Northern Ireland now has two UNESCO sites – the other being The Giants Causeway.

Giants Causeway

While the Causeway is a natural site, Gracehill is the first cultural designation in the North.

It also brings to four the number of UNESCO sites in Ireland, with Scelig Mhichíl and Brú na Bóinne on the list in the Republic; along with another seven on the tentative list.

Gracehill is the only complete Moravian Settlement in Ireland and Northern Ireland’s first designated Conservation Area, and is part of a Transnational Designation. This means that its designation as a World Heritage Site is alongside several sites in different countries. The Designation is entitled “Moravian Church Settlements” and includes Bethlehem, (Pennsylvania, USA), Herrnhut (Germany) and the already inscribed Christiansfeld (Denmark) in addition to Gracehill (NI).

Gracehill is historically renowned for its principles of religious and political tolerance, neutrality and reconciliation, first manifested significantly during the ‘United Irishmen’s Rebellion’ of 1798 when Gracehill was seen as a place of refuge for all.

Gracehill Settlement is an early example of town planning reflecting the timeless values of education, equality, industry, tolerance and spirituality that have been at the heart of this community since 1759.

Its intact core of historic listed buildings, Moravian Church, central Square and burial ground or God’s Acre as it is known, featured in the nomination. Each of the Settlements nominated demonstrate different phases in the development of Moravian planning.

Gracehill stands out as having been constructed in a grid plan with a central square and a very clear and complete ‘gender axis’. Since its foundation Gracehill was well known for its international links which continue today.