New Restaurant and Hospitality Training Programmes Launched by Skillnet Ireland

Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet, one of 70 Skillnet Ireland Business Network’s nationwide, has launched two new online training programmes designed to help hospitality businesses become more efficient and profitable.

The new Creating Continuous Improvements and Labour Forecasting and Scheduling programmes will help hospitality businesses to improve their processes, labour forecasting and scheduling methods, while reducing costs. The self-paced, e-learning programmes were developed alongside industry expert Agility Hospitality and offer restaurant and hospitality managers and supervisors the opportunity to upskill digitally, at a time that suits their busy schedules.

Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet’s mission is to grow Ireland’s world-renowned hospitality sector, by ensuring the skills and training needs of member businesses are adequately resourced. The network develops and delivers bespoke upskilling solutions for business owners, managers, chefs and front of house staff.

Skillnet Ireland is the national talent development agency of the Government of Ireland, responsible for advancing the competitiveness, productivity, and innovation of Irish businesses through enterprise-led talent development. In 2022, Skillnet Ireland delivered upskilling and training programmes, worth €70.2 million, to almost 25,000 businesses and over 92,000 workers through its 70 Business Networks, across most sectors and all regions in Ireland.

Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet’s new online programmes are accessible anytime, anywhere. They include microlearning multimedia modules that are designed to be completed in just a few minutes. The modules include trainer led videos, images, text and downloadable documents.

The programmes offer comprehensive curriculums that cover the core principles of Creating Continuous Improvements – including project selection, process monitoring, data analysis and installing changes – and the fundamentals of Labour Forecasting and Scheduling, including how to track productivity and manage a schedule forecast.

Niamh O’Malley, Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet Network Manager, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our two new e-learning programmes Creating Continuous Improvements and Labour Forecasting and Scheduling, designed to help individuals and organisations master business operations and labour scheduling principles in bite-sized, easily digestible lessons. This innovative approach to upskilling is set to change the way industry acquire essential skills for process optimisation and efficiency improvement.”

Skillnet Ireland Development Advisor, Michelle Guthrie, said: “Skillnet Ireland is committed to supporting businesses across the Irish economy, including those operating the highly competitive domestic hospitality sector, through the provision of subsidised upskilling programmes. Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet plays a key role in meeting the growing demand within the sector for concise, focused, and accessible learning solutions. The Business Network’s new e-learning programmes will allow hospitality businesses to remain competitive and grow.”