More Than 70 Mayo Tourism Businesses Attend Fáilte Ireland Networking Event in Castlebar

More than 70 tourism businesses from across Co. Mayo attended a special Fáilte Ireland networking event in Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar last week.

The event was organised by Fáilte Ireland to build collaboration across the tourism industry in the county, encouraging businesses to collaborate and cross-sell to attract visitors and inspire them to explore the county and all it has to offer.

Face-to-face networking sessions were facilitated among the businesses to provide them with the opportunity to forge new connections and renew old ones.

Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way team provided the attendees with an update on future initiatives. Travel Editor with the Irish Independent, Pól O’ Conghaile was the guest speaker and outlined the strength of Co. Mayo’s tourism product and highlighted the variety of attractions and experiences on offer to visitors.

Speaking at the event, Head of Wild Atlantic Way with Fáilte Ireland, Miriam Kennedy said:

“We’re really pleased that so many Mayo tourism businesses joined us for this networking event. There has been so many new additions and updates to the tourism offering in Mayo, it was important to come together today and identify opportunities for cross-selling and collaboration to encourage visitors to explore further across the region, stay longer and spend more. A key focus for Fáilte Ireland will be growing the year-round appeal of the Wild Atlantic Way and making the Wild Atlantic Way one of the top 5 touring routes in the world. In 2024, there will be some really exciting developments across the county including Westport Estate and the opening of two new visitor centres in North Mayo, SOLAS in Eachleim and The Wind Farm at Oweninny.”

Mairéad Melody-Carr, Manager, Mayo North Tourism said:

“The special thing about Mayo isn’t just its beautiful landscapes and history; it’s the unity within our community that truly sets us apart. I believe that coming together and networking are crucial for our county’s success. Failte Ireland events such as the Mayo Tourism Networking Event give us the opportunity to showcase not only our amazing products but also to connect, collaborate, and create experiences that leave a lasting impact beyond our borders.”