Minister of State Makes Inaugural Visit to Shannon Airport

The Shannon Airport Group today welcomed Minister Jack Chambers TD to Shannon Airport, in what was his inaugural visit as Minister of State for the Department of Transport.

The Minister, who was met by Conal Henry, Chair of the Shannon Airport Group, and the Group CEO Mary Considine, was briefed on the facilities and operations at the airport and activities across the broader Shannon Campus, which he visited prior to his arrival at the airport.

During his visit, Minister Chambers was given a tour of Shannon’s state-of-the-art security screening system, which eliminates the need to separate liquids and gels, and halves the time passengers spends at security screening. He received a presentation on the Group’s activities and its strong recovery as it rebuilds its business in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Speaking at the airport, Minister Chambers said: “I am delighted to be here in Shannon Airport to meet with the Shannon Airport Group team, and to see first-hand, the world class facilities that customers can avail of here.

“We know the impact the Group has as an economic driver for the region in attracting both FDI and indigenous business, along with providing vital air connectivity for the Midwest and beyond. It has been great to discuss the future development plans for the Group which will no doubt be of great benefit to the region.”

Commenting on the ministerial visit, Mary Considine, CEO at the Shannon Airport Group said: “It was great to welcome Minister Chambers to Shannon Airport, and to have the opportunity to highlight the progress we have made since the pandemic, in providing vital connectivity for the region and our plans for growth.

“It was also great to showcase the upgrades we have made to our core infrastructure, with thanks to Government support and to update the Minister on some of the exciting and innovative developments taking place across the Shannon Campus.”