Meitheal – Ireland’s Largest Tourism Trade Event – Kicks off in Killarney

Meitheal, the largest and most important trade event for the Irish tourism industry, gets underway today (20th March) at the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney.

Running since 1975, Meitheal is Fáilte Ireland’s annual flagship trade event, which is organised in partnership with Tourism Ireland, to provide Irish tourism businesses with the opportunity to sell directly to top international buyers and tour operators.

Significant business deals are expected to be signed over the next three days as more than 450 Irish tourism providers will pitch their business to 232 international buyers and tour operators from 17 countries.

The countries represented are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and USA, including online Travel Agents.

The best of what is on offer across Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Ireland’s Ancient East, the Wild Atlantic Way and Dublin, will be showcased with the aim of being scheduled on the itineraries of the global tour operators. Key themes and trends emerging this year are sustainable travel options, immersive outdoor experiences and festivals.

Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said:

“Trade events such as Meitheal are hugely important for the recovery of the tourism sector and the significant number of international buyers attending shows the demand for holidays in Ireland amongst international audiences. Throughout the pandemic, we focused on supporting the tourism industry to survive and now, we are beginning to see the sector recover with the return of the overseas market. For a small island, we have a huge amount to offer from world-class scenery, hospitality, activities, attractions, culture, heritage, and food so it is fantastic to see so many Irish businesses and international buyers coming together to do business at Meitheal this year.”

Speaking about the importance of developing a future pipeline of tourism business, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said:

“Creating a strong pipeline of future business is key for the recovery of tourism and seeing the demand for the Irish tourism product with international buyers at Meitheal is fantastic. Each international buyer represents tens of thousands of possible visitors to Ireland, and their business will be hugely important for tourism and hospitality businesses, communities, and destination Ireland as we continue to work towards recovery.”