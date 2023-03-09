Martin Shanahan Awarded the Irish Hotels Federation President’s Award

Martin Shanahan, the former CEO of IDA Ireland was announced as the 2023 recipient of the IHF President’s Award in honour of his outstanding contribution to tourism and Ireland. This took place at the IHF annual conference, held at the Great Southern Killarney.

Announcing the award Denyse Campbell, Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) President said, “Every day hotels welcome guests and businesses that are present as a direct or indirect result of Martin’s enormous contribution to foreign direct investment and the broader Irish economy and society. For this, the hotel sector and the wider tourism industry thank Martin for his tireless work.”

Each year at the annual conference the IHF President’s award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to tourism and Ireland. Recent recipients of the IHF President’s award are Professor Mary McAleese, Paul Carty, Anna Mae McHugh, JP McManus and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.