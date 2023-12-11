Major Tourism Ireland Promotional Campaign to Kick-Start 2024

Millions of people in Britain, the US, Germany, France, Spain and Italy are set to see ads and promotions for Ireland this month.

Tourism Ireland is kicking off its promotional drive for 2024 this month, with a major advertising campaign which will be seen by millions of potential holidaymakers in Ireland’s top six markets for overseas tourism – Britain, the US Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

The kickstart campaign during December, and over the Christmas and New Year period, will deliver almost 100 million opportunities to see and will include:

TV advertising in Britain, the United States, Germany and France

Cinema ads in around 1,500 cinemas in Britain, Germany and France, which will reach over 8.5 million people and capitalise on the high rates of film-going during the festive period

Digital and social media activity in Britain, US, Germany and France – on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest

An Ireland ‘takeover’ of the Gae Aulenti district in central Milan – with Ireland ads running on 32 outdoor digital screens

TV partnerships in France and Spain, to leverage prime-time coverage and advertising slots during popular travel programmes

Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive Designate, said: “This time of year is a key holiday planning period. Our kickstart activity raises the profile of Ireland with potential visitors. Our content showcases ‘must visit’ reasons to come to the island, from scenery and heritage to culture. We will be advertising on major TV networks, in cinemas and on popular digital platforms, inspiring potential holidaymakers and setting strong foundations for 2024.”

Highlights of Tourism Ireland’s kickstart campaign include:

Great Britain

Advertising on TV and BVOD (broadcast video on demand), including on ITV around popular entertainment and sports programmes, will deliver over 6 million opportunities to see.

Ads will reach almost 3 million cinema goers in 650 cinemas across Britain.

Ads on YouTube will deliver almost 3 million opportunities to see.

United States

Ads will run in 11 key cities, including Denver and Minneapolis (to build awareness of Ireland and new flights to Dublin from both cities in 2024) on four major television networks – ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox – around popular programmes with large audiences.

Ads will also run on Connected TV and online.

In total, activity in the US will deliver 79.4 million impressions (opportunities to see).

Germany

Ads on TV, including around popular Christmas movies on national channels like ZDF, RTL and Sat.1, as well as on Connected TV.

Ads in 808 cinemas in 540 different cities across Germany will reach over 1.5 million people.

France

Sponsored ads around two popular travel programmes: Échapées Belles and Les Nouveaux Nomades.

Ads in cinemas in Paris and the Greater Paris Region, as well as in cities with direct flights to Ireland (Nantes, Toulouse, Tours, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice, Carcassonne, Montpellier and Rennes), will reach over 4 million French cinema goers.

Spain

Partnership with Movistar+ (TV service) to create a new branded entertainment TV show, called Presenting: The Craic Show – Irlanda Legendaria, hosted by popular Spanish comedians Joaquin Reyes and Patricia Conde. Their passion and humour about Ireland is sure to warm the hearts of Spanish TV viewers and position Ireland as a ‘must-visit’ (and legendary) destination for 2024.

Italy