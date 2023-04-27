Innovating From Within – Tourism and Hospitality Businesses in NI Learn From Industry Expert

One of the world’s leading experts on digital trends and transformation in the field of tourism has visited Northern Ireland to deliver a masterclass on how the region can use digital innovation to capitalise on its unique potential.

Nick Hall, founder of The Digital Tourism Think Tank, met with tourism business owners, managers of visitor attractions and experiences, hotel representatives and event organisers at the Millennium Forum in Derry-Londonderry this week.

From L-R: Ronan McConnell, Museum and Heritage Services, Derry City & Strabane Council; Claire Bacon, Marketing and Communications at Titanic Belfast; Niall Kerr, Head of Heritage & Community Relations at Nerve Centre; Carolyn Boyd, Industry Development Manager TNI; Nick Hall, founder of The Digital Tourism Think Tank.

During the masterclass, which was delivered as part of Tourism NI’s Tourism Enterprise Development (TED) Programme, the CEO explored how tourism businesses in Northern Ireland can innovate from within.

He also showcased global trends and best practices from around the world while also highlighting the best tech tools businesses can use to become smarter, more efficient and effective.

The event also heard from a number of ‘NI Tourism Digital Trailblazers’ including Claire Bacon, from Titanic Belfast, who spoke about the attraction’s digital journey and Niall Kerr, from the Nerve Centre in Derry, who spoke about the ‘Our Place in Space’ experience.

Also speaking at the event was Ronan McConnell, from Derry City & Strabane District Council, who spoke about Virtual Visitor Experiences.

Speaking about the event, Nick Hall said he was “delighted” to be back in Derry-Londonderry to “explore trends and innovation together with Northern Ireland’s driven and ambitious tourism sector.

“We’re at key crossroads right now, where the transition towards a smarter, more sustainable value-driven model for tourism is underpinning tourism’s next wave of transformation,” he said.

“This event is key in supporting Northern Ireland’s tourism industry to embrace this transition and further reinforce its competitive position for the years ahead”.

Carolyn Boyd, Tourism NI’s Industry Development Manager, said: “Encouraging our tourism businesses to embrace digital innovation is one of the key priorities for the year ahead as we see markets recover and competition intensify for visitor spend.

“Cost bases are increasing, with ongoing challenges around the recruitment and retention of staff, meaning that tourism businesses need to think differently to be able to grow sustainably”.