Ireland’s most-family friendly hotel & more revealed at Gold Medal Awards

Now in its 34th year, the Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland. These awards encourage and applaud hotels, restaurants, guest houses, spa and leisure facilities, event caterers, healthcare caterers, site caterers, as well as individuals and teams, that achieve the highest standard of product and service in the industry.

This year’s awards ceremony took place on the 31st of January 2023 at The Galmont Hotel & Spa, Galway. There were several deserving winners on the night.

Ireland’s most family-friendly hotel of the year title was won by four-star Mulranny Park Hotel located near Westport in county Mayo.

The John Lennon Deluxe room at Mulranny Park Hotel which is a winner at the Gold Medal Awards. You see a print on the wall in the room featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono with the words 'Hair Peace' and 'Bed Peace' on the top of their heads respectively
The John Lennon Deluxe Room at Mulranny Park Hotel

In the family-friendly category, the Sligo Park Hotel came at the second place and the Clonakilty Park Hotel in third.

If you are planning your dream wedding, its good to familiarise yourself with the winners in the wedding category as well. Markee Castle, Located out in Collooney, county Sligo, emerged on the top as Ireland’s Best Wedding Hotel of 2022.

Floral decorations at Markee Castle
Floral decorations at Markee Castle
The outside of Markee Castle which is a winner at Gold Awards adorned with floral pieces
Photographs from the official website of Markee Castle

Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny came second. The third place was allotted to Fernhill House, which is in Clonakilty, West Cork.

Taking home the Supreme Winner title was The Imperial Hotel, while Ireland’s Favourite Place to stay went to Castle Leslie, Best Casual Dining Experience was awarded to The Hound at Mount Juliet, the winner of Ireland’s Country House and Guest House Experience was the Mustard Seed and Ireland’s Best Five Star Hotel Spa Experience was won by The Spa at Ashford Castle. Other noteworthy winners were The InterContinental (Best Five-Star), Adare Manor (Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant) and Ireland’s City Hotel prize was bagged by The Westin in Dublin.

The Imperial Hotel, Co. Cork emerged as the Supreme Winner on the night - this is a view of their banquet hall
The Imperial Hotel, Co. Cork emerged as the Supreme Winner on the night
