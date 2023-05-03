SEARCH
Ireland Showcased at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Six tourism companies from Ireland travelled to Dubai this week, to join Tourism Ireland at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), in a bid to grow tourist numbers from the Middle East in 2023 and beyond.

Tourism Ireland has arranged meetings for the tourism operators from Ireland with key Middle Eastern travel professionals who are attending ATM.

ATM is the biggest travel trade event in the UAE, attracting more than 34,000 visitors – including leading tour operators, travel agents, business tourism buyers, airlines, travel media and bloggers – and not just from the UAE, but from all over the world.

Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Asia and Middle East, said:“Tourism Ireland is delighted that so many key travel professionals from the Middle East are taking the time to join us at Arabian Travel Market this week. It gives our tourism partners from Ireland an excellent platform to inform and influence the Middle Eastern travel professionals they meet about what Ireland has to offer and, importantly, to encourage them to include the destination in their future programmes.”

Earlier this week, Tourism Ireland hosted a two-day B2B tourism event – The Discovery Europe Travel Summit – in Dubai, ahead of ATM, in conjunction with the German National Tourist Board, the Austrian National Tourist Office and Switzerland Tourism.

Tourism businesses from Ireland at Arabian Travel Market this week include:

  • Brown Thomas
  • Experience Mussenden
  • Hillsborough Castle and Gardens – Historic Royal Palaces
  • Luxurious Ireland
  • O’Donoghue Ring Collection
  • Visit Belfast
