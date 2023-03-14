Ireland Ranked One of World’s Safest Countries for LGBTQ+ Visitors

Ireland has ranked as one of the safest countries for LGBTQ+ people to either live in or visit.

Research by international insurance giant William Russell puts Ireland 5th safest destination for LGBTQ+ people – ahead of the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Portugal and the UK; and behind only Singapore (which was deemed safest of all), Switzerland, Japan and The

Netherlands.

William Cooper, marketing director at William Russell, said: “Unfortunately, not all countries around the world are accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. This can make things more difficult for some individuals when deciding which country to relocate to. It’s important that all expats, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, have a fulfilling experience when moving abroad. Therefore, thorough research is essential before deciding on a new country to call home.

“Adoption, marriage and medical rights – one of the most important factors to consider when moving abroad is the level of rights that LGBTQ+ residents receive. If you plan on getting married and starting a family after relocating, you need to ensure that this is legal and can be carried out in your chosen country. It’s also a good idea to research what medical rights LGBTQ+ residents receive, as you never know when you might need to access healthcare.

“Levels of safety – moving to a new country can be a daunting experience, so it’s important to feel safe and secure in your new home. If you’ve done your research and are confident that the country you’re moving to is considered relatively safe and has low levels of discrimination, this will make the process easier for you.

“LGBTQ+ events – while it might not be the most important factor to consider, it’s a good idea to look into whether a country hosts a lot of events for the LGBTQ+ community. This shows that the country is accepting of the community and likes to celebrate both the work and life of LGBTQ+ individuals. It’s also a great way to integrate yourself into the local community and socialise with others.”