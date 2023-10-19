Ireland Hosts Major German Tourism Event

A total of 60 top German travel agents are visiting Ireland this week.

They are here to take part in an important tourism event called ‘Destination Forum’, organised by the German Travel Association (DRV – Deutscher ReiseVerband), which is the umbrella association of the German travel industry, with thousands of member companies.

It is supported by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Aer Lingus and fvw, a German travel trade magazine.

DRV’s ‘Destination Forum’ is an annual event which takes place in a different destination each year. It includes a workshop in Druids Glen today (19 October), involving panel discussions – with German tour operators and carriers discussing the potential of Ireland as a destination for German holidaymakers – as well as presentations and networking opportunities.

Prior to today’s workshop, the travel agents attended a networking event with tourism companies from around the island of Ireland. They’ve also been taking part in various fact-finding visits this week, to experience for themselves the high standard and variety of our tourism offering, discovering places like EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, the Irish National Stud & Gardens, Clonmacnoise, the Burren Smokehouse, Lough Key Forest Park and Killruddery House & Gardens.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We are delighted that DRV has chosen to hold its Destination Forum in Ireland this week and Tourism Ireland, together with Fáilte Ireland, Aer Lingus and fvw, is really pleased to support this important event. The aim of the Destination Forum is to grow bookings to the host destination from members of the German Travel Association, helping us to increase German visitor numbers to Ireland in 2024 and beyond. With around 60 top German travel agents in attendance this week, it’s a really fantastic opportunity to showcase what’s on offer here.”

Niall Tracey, Demand Development Director at Fáilte Ireland, welcomed the group to Ireland and commented: “It is important for these influential German agents to have experienced first-hand over the past few days the outstanding tourism offering in Ireland, from our unique culture and magnificent scenery, to our world-class attractions and activities and our famous hospitality. Visits like these play a key role in encouraging their customers to consider Ireland as a holiday destination so they can sell more effectively when they return to Germany. It is imperative that there is a strong message in Germany that Ireland offers a high-quality and diverse tourism experience, suitable for all demographics.”