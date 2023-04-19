In-Bound Visitor Numbers Almost Back to Pre-Covid Levels, Estimates Show

The number of overseas/in-bound visitors to Ireland climbed back to near pre-pandemic levels during the first quarter of this year, preliminary estimates from tourism industry group the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

The estimates suggest nearly 1.7 million overseas tourists visited Ireland during the first three months of 2023, just 16% down on the 2.02 million visitors logged for the corresponding period in 2019, before the Covid crisis hit.

The first quarter of the year traditionally accounts for around 20% of annual visitors to Ireland. This year’s early indicators show softness in terms of UK visitors, but strong demand from North America and mainland Europe.

Hotels across the country reported an average occupancy of 63%, up from 44.5% the previous year and marginally ahead of the same months in 2019.

ITIC said: “Despite economic uncertainty demand continues to be strong and recovering to pre-pandemic levels. People are travelling in ever greater numbers.

“Globally international travel is up to close 80% of 2019 levels, with gap narrowing each month. The reopening of travel to and from the Asia Pacific region is expected to accelerate as the year progresses.”

“Despite the uncertain economic signals, demand for air travel continues to be strong, with the worldwide airline traffic currently just 15% below 2019 levels. People really want to travel, with airline ticket sales giving a positive outlook for demand, with passenger demand on transatlantic and intra-European routes getting back to normal. Airlines are forecast to return to profitability in 2023.”