Irish News

IHF Annual Conference Set for Killarney on March 6-7

By Geoff Percival
The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) will host its Annual Conference at the Great Southern Killarney, Co Kerry on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th March 2023.

More than 400 hotel and guesthouse owners/managers from across Ireland will gather at the Great Southern Killarney for the conference, discussing the opportunities and challenges facing Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry in 2023 and beyond.

A full agenda will be circulated closer to the conference, with topics of discussion including initiatives to aid the ongoing recovery of the sector, best practice sustainability initiatives, tourism careers, the ongoing challenges related to spiralling business costs and Ireland’s tourism VAT rate in a European context.

