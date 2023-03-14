Hospitality Sector Survey: Tips Help Staff Morale and Influence Customer Service; but Confusion Over Tipping Legislation

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), in collaboration with URocked and Paynt, a provider of cashless tipping solutions, surveyed businesses in the hospitality and service industry to establish attitudes around tipping and its impact on both staff and the business as whole.

The survey has found that all respondents firmly believe tips contribute to staff morale and directly influence provided customer service.

As much as 75% of respondents agree customers in Ireland are “generally predisposed” to tip for services. The survey, however, also shows confusion surrounding new tipping legislation.

All respondents confirmed their staff receive tips:

100% agreed that tips contributed to staff morale

92% said their staff viewed it as a means of supplementing their income

Speaking about the survey, Paynt’s founder Sam Kohli said: “URocked transforms tipping with a comprehensive solution that ensures staff receive 100% of their tips, free from administrative and tax burdens. Proven around the world, it empowers businesses to stay compliant, boost revenue, and support their hardworking staff. With URocked powered by Paynt, the hospitality industry can embrace a simpler, fairer, and more transparent future.”

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “This new survey confirms what we have long known: tipping boosts staff morale and income, playing a critical part in the functioning of the hospitality industry as a result.

“Despite some initial confusion around the new tipping legislation, a majority of restaurateurs now support the legislation and are working hard to ensure it is enacted in establishments across the country.

“Going forward, I am confident that clearer guidance from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, along with the adoption of cashless solutions by businesses, could enhance the new legislation further.”

The survey also examined views on new tipping legislation introduced by the Government last year, designed to ensure staff received 100% of tips given to them by customers: