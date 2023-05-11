Government Pumps Additional €100k Into Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has approved special support for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann which is regarded as the world’s largest annual celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance and one of Europe’s foremost cultural festivals.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ), which received an allocation of €2.2m in funding from the Department in 2023, has been organising this cultural festival since the inaugural staging in Mullingar in 1951.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, 2023, entitled ‘The Homecoming’, will again take place in Mullingar from 6 to 14 August. Minister Martin has arranged with CCÉ as the national organisation to provide support of €100,000 towards the organisational costs of the Fleadh. This is a combination of €50,000 from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and €50,000 from CCÉ.

Minister Martin said:

“I send best wishes for the success of the All-Ireland Fleadh 2023, a highlight of our cultural calendar. It is also a welcome boost for local tourism, attracting a tremendous number of visitors from home and abroad. I am conscious that the Fleadh is in large part achieved as a community project, reliant on the support of everyone in the area. I send thanks to the many volunteers and supporters in Comhaltas and the wider host community.

“I also wish to acknowledge the commitment and support of Westmeath County Council and the Westmeath County Board of Comhaltas, who in conjunction with its seven branches in Mullingar, Ballynacargy, Castletown-Geoghegan, Rathconrath, Moate, and Castlepollard brought forward the bid to bring the Fleadh to the founding town of Comhaltas. Their efforts and dedication were rewarded with great success in 2022, and I hope that they will be rewarded anew by public support and attendance across the Fleadh programme for 2023.”

TG4 will broadcast live from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th August each night from 9:30pm until 11pm. The series will be available to view live worldwide on the TG4 Player.