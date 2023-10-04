French Connection for Irish Tourism

A total of 14 tourism companies from the island of Ireland are joining Tourism Ireland at IFTM Top Resa in Paris this week.

IFTM (International French Travel Market) is the largest travel trade exhibition in France, typically attracting around 30,000 visitors – including influential tour operators and travel agents, as well as business tourism decision-makers and leading French travel journalists. The three-day event provides a valuable opportunity for the participating companies from Ireland to meet, and do business with, key players in the French travel trade.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Our presence at IFTM is a wonderful opportunity for our partners from Ireland to showcase their product and connect with leading French travel professionals, to negotiate inclusion in their programmes for 2024 and beyond.

“Tourism Ireland’s aim is to capture the attention of the tour operators, travel agents and journalists attending IFTM this week. France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland and Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive and targeted programme of promotions in France this autumn – aimed at boosting late season travel and positioning us well for 2024.”

An event will take place on the Tourism Ireland stand to highlight the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way in 2024. Guests will enjoy produce from the Wild Atlantic Way – including Burren Smokehouse salmon, Burren Gold cheese and White Hag beer – as well as a performance of traditional Irish music.

In 2019, Ireland welcomed 557,000 visitors from France to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €283m for the economy.