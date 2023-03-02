Emirates Hosting Job Fairs in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork

Emirates is back looking for people across Ireland to join its multicultural cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is looking for candidates to join its award-winning team and live in sunny Dubai where accommodation is provided as well as a tax-free salary and loads of other benefits.

Emirates is hosting 4 open days across the country during March:

Hilton Dublin Charlemont Place, Dublin 2 at 9am

GALWAY 8 th March: Hardiman, Eyre Square at 9am

Hardiman, Eyre Square at 9am LIMERICK 22 nd March: Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay at 9am

Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay at 9am CORK 24th March: Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street at 9am

Successful applicants will receive world class training at the award-winning airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Applicants are advised to attend their chosen open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photo.

To ensure a smoother application process, Emirates is advising candidates to pre-register on its careers page where you can also see the full range of benefits.

Walk-ins and those who haven’t applied online are welcome to attend. Applicants can find more details regarding the criteria for the selection process on emirates.com/careers. Candidates should plan to stay at the location for the entire day. On the same day, shortlisted candidates will be advised of the times for subsequent assessments and interviews.

With 160 nationalities representing the airline’s cabin crew team, its workforce reflects the diversity of its passengers and conducts worldwide operations in more than 140 destinations across six continents using a contemporary fleet of more than 200 wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380.

All Emirates crew members are based in the vibrant, cosmopolitan city of Dubai and receive excellent benefits such as a tax-free salary, free housing provided by the company, free transportation to and from work, excellent medical cover, and special discounts on Dubai’s shopping and leisure activities.

The expanding worldwide network of Emirates provides numerous travel options throughout the six continents served by the airline. Emirates cabin crew and their families also benefit from discounted travel perks.

Emirates has been flying to Ireland for 11 years and currently offers a twice daily service from Dublin to Dubai.