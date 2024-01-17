Economic Impact Study: Keeping Dublin Airport Passenger Cap at 32m Would Severely Damage Inbound Tourism

Keeping Dublin Airport’s passenger cap at 32 million people a year would stall inbound visitor growth to Ireland and heavily dent tourism spend here, a new economic impact assessment study has suggested.

Daa – which operates Dublin and Cork airports – is currently trying to get the existing 32 million passenger cap at Dublin expanded to 40 million passengers a year, on the back of seeing consistent strong growth at the country’s main airport.

A new economic study – conducted by leading economist Jim Power on behalf of Aer Lingus – predicts that well over €800,000 would be lost, in annual tourism revenue, for every 1,000 inbound visitors that are blocked from entering the country.

The report also found that around €322m in tax revenues would be lost to the Exchequer, job losses could approach the 40,000 mark and big international sports events – due to be hosted in Ireland (the Ryder Cup, the Europa League Final, the American College Football annual fixture etc) would be impacted.