EasyHotel and Ruby Hotels Boost Dublin’s Accommodation Volumes

Dublin hotel sector is swelling ever larger with German group Ruby Hotels set to open its first Irish premises.

The news follows the recent debut of EasyHotel in the capital.

Ruby will open the Ruby Molly – a 272-bedroom building on Dublin’s northside at Arran Street East and Mary Street Little – during the first three months of next year.

Ruby Hotels is currently expanding in the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands as well as Ireland, offering what it calls a “Lean Luxury” approach.

According to founder and chief executive Michael Struck: “The current challenges and future prospects of the industry have confirmed our ‘Lean Luxury’ approach. We make a luxurious and unique hotel experience affordable for our guests, and combine this with a cost structure, which is leaner and more adaptable than usual.

“This has the added advantage of reducing the risk for our real estate partners. Our strategy works because we fit our luxuries into a relatively small area. We plan and build on a more modular basis; we centralise more and we consistently automate systems behind the scenes.”

EasyHotel opened its long-awaited first hotel in Ireland – its 44th in Europe – in Dublin earlier this month.

The 160-bedroom hotels is located on Benburb Street.

EasyHotel is now in 11 countries, with the aim to get to 15 countries in as many months.

“It’s fantastic to be opening our first hotel in Ireland and the dynamic city of Dublin. It’s a brilliant city which is gaining more and more traction with both tourists and business travellers, and we are looking forward to giving people affordable ways to experience it,” EasyHotel chief executive Karim Malak told Hotel Owner.

“Our expansion strategy is targeting prime European capital cities for new EasyHotels, and 2022 has seen us make good progress against this. We’re focused on delivering our plan to reach 100 hotels by 2026, having recently opened a new hotel in Madrid, with new hotels scheduled to open in 2023 in Paris and Zurich,” Mr Malak said.