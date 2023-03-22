Dundalk Chamber to Host Cross Border Conference Promoting Ireland’s Ancient East

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and Newry Chamber of Commerce will co-host a one-day cross-border tourism conference.

The free-to-attend event runs from 8:30am to 2pm on March 29 in the Four Seasons Hotel, Greenore Road, Carlingford, Co Louth.

Both locations benefit hugely from their associations with the Ireland’s Ancient East brand. As well as networking opportunities, delegates will get to hear insights from a number of top speakers including Irish Independent travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile – who will outline the top travel trends for 2023 – online influencer Wayne Denner, who will cover the emerging online trends and outline effective marketing strategies; and founder and project director of the Irish-Welsh Celtic Routes Project, Oonagh Massette.