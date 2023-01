Dublin has been ranked 4th best city in the world for culture, by leading travel review platform and booking engine Tripadvisor.

Only beaten by Fes in Morocco, Jerusalem and Athens; the capital came in ahead of such hotspots as Berlin and Budapest – with Tripadvisor namechecking the Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate, Dublin Zoo, Phoenix Park and St Stephen’s Green – as well as the works of WB Yeats and James Joyce in its reasoning.