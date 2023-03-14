Dual Hotel Brand Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott to Open in Cork

Dual hotel brand Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, have announced they will open their new properties in Cork City this September.

Situated in the heart of Cork City, the Moxy and Residence Inn properties are designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s travellers.

Moxy Hotels, renowned for its playful hotel experience for fun hunters, will bring its signature stylish, high-energy atmosphere, featuring 153 chic guestrooms with smart technology, communal spaces with a vibrant social vibe, and 24/7 food and beverage options. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a complimentary cocktail at Bar Moxy which doubles as the check-in counter. After exploring the destination, they can unwind with games, music, and craft cocktails in the lobby designed as a dynamic social hub.

Residence Inn, the global leader in the extended-stay accommodation segment, will offer business travellers, families and anyone who seeks a home away from home in Cork City with 53 spacious suites, each with fully equipped kitchens and separate living, working and sleeping zones. Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast and take advantage of the grocery delivery service and access to a state-of-the-art fitness centre to make the most of their time and enhance their travel experience.

Hospitality group JMK, which operates a number of hotels throughout the country, said it is thrilled to bring the Moxy and Residence Inn brands to Cork City.

Commenting on the anticipated opening Sonia Kajani, Director of JMK Group, said: “Our goal is to offer a unique blend of stylish comfort and playful experiences that resonate with both short-term and extended-stay guests. Cork’s dynamic spirit aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from around the world.”