Destination Management Company Odyssey International Unveils New Ownership Team

Destination management company Odyssey International has announced a new chapter in its illustrious history, with a new leadership team taking over ownership of the company.

The new owners, consisting of Yvonne Colucci, Sharon McEneaney and Kev B Shannon, bring a wealth of experience and a continued shared commitment to maintaining and enhancing the legacy built by the company’s founder, Kevin Shannon Sr.

Odyssey International has grown into a leading name in the tourism industry, promoting and enhancing tourism in Ireland since its inception in 1985.

As Mr Shannon Sr steps into retirement, he passes the torch organically to a team who, for the past twenty years, has dedicated their time and energy in contributing to the company’s success and developed its core values.

Yvonne Colucci, in tourism for 30 years, started her Odyssey adventure 20 years ago and has been leading the company alongside Kevin Senior since 2014, developing its systems, ethos and operational strength. Managing Director since 2020, she expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, remarking, “The day I started in Odyssey was the day I knew I had arrived home. I was lucky to have been mentored by two exceptional gentlemen in Kevin Shannon and Pat Kerr, two giants and pioneers of the industry. With my two new business partners, Sharon and Kev, and our current team, I know the future is very bright! So proud of what we have accomplished together so far and very excited about where we are going next.”

Sharon McEneaney, Director of Operations, known for her creative design and flawless programme execution, added, “I am very excited to begin this new journey alongside two great partners and friends in Yvonne and Kev. When I joined Odyssey in 2011, I was completely new to the industry and never could have imagined that I would one day be a co-owner of this special company. Feeling incredibly grateful and proud of our achievements and looking forward to this next chapter alongside the most amazing Odyssey team.”

Kev B Shannon, who joined Odyssey in 2015 after a ten-year career in hospitality, is the Director of Sales and Marketing at Odyssey. He highlighted: “We are honoured to continue the legacy that Kevin Sr has created. We look forward to building on his achievements and guiding Odyssey International toward even greater success. On a personal level, it is a privilege to continue the work started by my father nearly forty years ago. We see further for we stand on his shoulders.”