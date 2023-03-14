SEARCH
Conrad Hotel Dublin Appoints Lynn McLaughlin General Manager

Dublin’s Conrad Hotel has appointed Lynn McLaughlin as general manager.

Ms McLaughlin joins from Dublin’s Gibson Hotel, where she was also general manager.

Her 30 years experience in the hospitality industry has also included senior roles with Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata – with both its Clayton and Maldron brands.

Ms McLaughlin said: “I am truly honoured to join the Conrad Dublin team as general manager. Conrad Dublin is renowned for its exceptional service and deep connection to the cultural heartbeat of this vibrant city. 

“I am so excited to build on this legacy, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to further elevate our guest experience.

“Together with the dedicated hotel team, I look forward to creating truly memorable moments for our guests and strengthening our position as a leader in luxury hospitality in Dublin.”

