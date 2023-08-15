Center Parcs Owner Looking at Plan B for Sale of Business

SEARCH
By Geoff Percival
Canadian investment firm Brookfield is, reportedly, looking for existing interested parties for its Center Parcs UK & Ireland business, to team up with a joint bid after receiving no final individual takeover offers from the parties.

According to the Financial Times, Brookfield – which has been looking for around £4bn for the UK and Ireland Center Parcs business (private equity giant Blackstone still owns Center Parcs in continental Europe) – received no second round offers from three remaining bidders by the end of July, the deadline for bids.

The three suitors still in the frame are KSL Capital Parnters, Antin Infrastructure Partners and GIC – Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

The UK and Ireland business includes Center Parcs’ sole Irish resort, Center Parcs Longford Forest.

According to the FT, Brookfield is trying to speed up the process by pushing the idea of a joint consortium bid by the three parties.

