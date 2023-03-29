Carrolls Irish Gifts Launches ‘Fáilte’ Initiative to Support Small Irish Companies

Carrolls Irish Gifts is proud to announce the launch of ‘Fáilte’, an exciting new initiative that gives small Irish businesses the unique opportunity to become a part of the team and have their products stocked in Carrolls Irish Gifts stores nationwide and online.

Carrolls Irish Gifts is passionate about supporting and championing local Irish talent, with 75% of their products being sourced from Irish suppliers. Carrolls Irish Gifts has always worked in partnership with small Irish businesses selling nationwide and through online platforms including Europe and North America, and thanks to these long-term partnerships, these suppliers and Carrolls Irish Gifts have progressed and expanded significantly.

From Monday, April 3rd, Carrolls Irish Gifts are encouraging small Irish businesses to apply for their competition and meet with the Carrolls Irish Gifts buying team and share the journey of their business so far and why they want to partner with Carrolls. Applications will close on May 1st and successful businesses will go through an interview process before Carrolls Irish Gifts arrive at a final decision and select one winner.

The winner of the competition will receive a comprehensive support package, including stocking their products in multiple stores nationwide, online promotion of their brand worth up to €20,000, and a full day of business mentoring across a range of areas including marketing, finance, retail sales and operations and product strategy.

CEO of Carrolls Irish Gifts, Peter Hyland commented on the launch:

“Carrolls Irish Gifts has been dedicated to supporting small Irish businesses for as long as I can remember, giving them a platform from which to promote their brand. We are delighted to launch Fáilte and put a more formalised process in place to ensure we speak with as many talented Irish suppliers as possible and give everyone an equal opportunity to partner with us.”

Heather Gilroy from Prints of Ireland, a current supplier to Carrolls Irish Gifts added:

“Prints of Ireland was founded by Peter O’Neill and I in 2021 with the aim of creating fun, modern artwork of our beautiful country and to spread our love of the Irish language (Gaeilge). All of our products are imagined, designed and printed in Ireland.

We are delighted to be stocked in Carroll’s Flagship Store on Westmoreland Street. We began to supply our products to Carrolls in 2022 and it is wonderful to see them support more and more small Irish businesses.”

Entries are open for one month from April 3rd until May 1st and businesses can apply by completing and submitting an online application on the Carrolls Irish Gifts website.