Belfast’s Europa Hotel Unveils €11m Makeover

The Europa Hotel has undergone an extensive renovation programme, which involved upgrading its guest bedrooms at a total cost of close to €11.4m.

The Belfast hotel has transformed 100 front-facing superior bedrooms, eighty classic bedrooms, and five suites, completely redesigning and upgrading them with modern amenities and beautiful furnishings.

Each room now features automated window blinds, individually controlled air conditioning and luxurious new bathrooms.

Additionally, the classic rooms have been fitted with new king cloud beds, while the superior rooms now boast super king cloud beds, offering guests the ultimate comfort and relaxation during their stay.

Andy McNeill, General Manager of the Europa Hotel said: “Our latest renovation programme represents a significant investment by Hastings Hotels and took three years to complete.

“The Europa is one of the world’s most famous hotels and whilst we have stayed true to our rich heritage, we have thoughtfully reimagined the design of our bedrooms to offer a new urban chic feel.

“The beautiful fabrics used pay homage to the Europa’s location in Belfast’s Linen Quarter and the textures and earthy tones help create a restful sleeping space.

“Soft geometrics and carpet design create a subtle backdrop to the rich, dark timber furniture with classic marble tops and the remote-control blinds mean that at touch of a button, guests can lie in bed and enjoy the stunning city views.”

The hotel worked with local companies RPP Architects and Interiors and Floor Design to create the vision and Graham Construction delivered the renovation programme.

“The Europa has been reborn and we are thrilled with the results,” Mr McNeill said.

“The feedback has been really positive from guests who have been enjoying the newly renovated rooms and we are confident that this new investment will ensure we continue to attract visitors from around the world as well as welcome guests from the domestic market.”