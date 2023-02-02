Ballycastle Trending As Short-Break Destination Option Among European Holidaymakers

The Co Antrim town of Ballycastle has ranked in a Top 10 list of trending destinations by German holiday rental company HomeToGo.

The town ranks number seven in the company’s list of the Top 10 trending “UK” towns and cities. It is the only location in the North to make the list, which was topped by Dunoon in Scotland. Five of the 10 entries on the list are in Scotland, including Aberdeen (number 2) and Ayr (number 10).

Marseilles, Dalyan in Turkey, Sorrento and Valencia top the international destinations list, but the overall survey also shows a surge in interest – among European travellers – in the Asia-Pacific region and lesser traditional places in Europe like Albania. There is also an increasing appetite for long-stay holidays.

Caroline Burns, HomeToGo Director of PR, said: “In 2023, the international demand kickstarted last summer continues to soar, with newly sparked interest from travellers to seek out fresh experiences and explore destinations in lesser-known parts of the world. Travellers are being more flexible with their dates for spring and summer ‘23, scouting out more month-long stays, and planning trips in the off-season. We’re also seeing holidaymakers taking inspiration from their favourite movies and TV shows, and looking to turn their on-screen dreams into a travel reality. After last year’s rush to get out and go abroad, it’s incredible to see this enthusiasm for international travel continue with more emphasis on planning adventures overseas and trailblazing unique experiences.”