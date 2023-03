Armagh Launches Marketing Campaign to Attract Visitors

Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council has launched a marketing campaign to drive visitors to Armagh and the wider borough this spring to enjoy its history, heritage and culture portrayed through an established jam-packed spring events programme, visitor attractions and hospitality offer.

Following the sell-out success of Armagh’s flagship Home of St Patrick Festival, which ran over nine days until 19 March, the reinvigoratingly fresh spring programme aims to generate demand amongst audiences across the island of Ireland and further afield, driving visitor bookings for short breaks, day trips and longer stays to the fast-growing visitor destination by showcasing the best it has to offer for every traveller and budget.

Recognising the potential of its outstanding tourism assets, the council is committed to building on its world class heritage, culture and hospitality experience, as well as its natural beauty.

With a complementary tourism offer which takes in the iconic and historic Armagh City, abundant apple orchards, thriving artisan cider farms, a unique linen heritage, top class arts and visitor attractions and award-winning chefs, restaurants, cafes and bars, the borough is also widely recognised for the quality and provenance of its food produce for which it has earned the right to be known as Northern Ireland’s official Food Heartland.

The new ‘Spring into Armagh’ promotional campaign will demonstrate Armagh’s unrivalled appeal as a must-visit destination and showcase its unique assets through a digital-led campaign comprising social media, e-marketing, digital advertising, partnership promotions and a range of Out of Home advertising over the coming weeks.

Supported by council cooperative funding from Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Armagh’s spring offering complements its wider ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign which focus on promoting the borough’s most important and vibrant tourism destinations, including the world-renowned Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “The entire borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon offers our overseas visitors a wide range of compelling reasons to visit – from the historic, Georgian city of Armagh and its rich orchard countryside – to superb food, hospitality and events, as well as the new world-class attraction that is the Game of Thrones Studio Tour just outside Banbridge. More recently, Armagh City has gained great international acclaim for its tourism credentials, which are up there with some of the best cities in the world. Steeped in history with abundant apple orchards, thriving artisan cider farms, top class arts and visitor attractions, Armagh has a world of experience to offer visitors from near and far.

“Not only that, but the borough is home to stunning scenery and award-winning chefs, restaurants, cafes and bars. We’re a powerhouse for tourism and I’m delighted to launch this new campaign to promote our borough by doing what we do best – providing memorable and unique visitor experiences, showcasing our culture and stories, celebrating local food and orchard produce and delivering world class signature events to a domestic, national and international audience.”