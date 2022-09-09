TUI Ireland is hiring a Trade Relations Executive. The role is responsible for supporting the Trade Relations Manager in the distribution requirements of the mainstream business in Ireland working primarily through 3rd party and TUI retail channels, to ensure that passenger and margin targets are delivered at the best possible cost of sale for all of the TUI Ireland brands, to ensure passenger and margin targets are achieved at the lowest cost of sale.



You can apply online here. The current closing date set as 16th September. If you require any further information regarding this opportunity, please email [email protected]



ABOUT THE JOB

Coordinate, implement and drive forward the communication of offers, commercial messaging, incentives, launch documents and any promotional activity to key 3rd party agents & Retail stores.

Responsible for the upkeep and audit management of all commercial documentation. This will involve completing the relevant paperwork to support and the day to day admin involved to make sure all commercial logs are completed and up to date.

You will be responsible for the end to end agent set up process, ensuring all relevant commission and terms are loaded correctly for new agents; as well as the upkeep of commissions and set up for existing agents.

Ability to form excellent working relationships with key internal stakeholders to support the delivery of sales results in line with the tour operator and Marella Cruises strategic goals. As well as this, you will be a point of contact for 3rd party agents & retail and be required to build productive relationships with them.

The Trade Relations Executive will be required to actively work with specific accounts, offering support including weekly trading calls and reporting. Sales visits will be required on an ad hoc basis as well as representation at trade shows and trade events that we participate in.

Organise and lead TUI Fam trips to ensure that our product concepts are understood and the cost of the programme is accurately managed.

Implement and maintain our training programme via webinars and face to face visits to ensure that our trade partners & retail colleague understand the benefits of and can confidently sell our products.

Manage and maintain B2B social media activity via Facebook etc. with in-house retail and 3rd party agents

ABOUT YOU

Excellent negotiation, networking and influencing skills

Excellent customer service skillset coupled with strong commercial acumen

Highly driven and a passion for sales results

Analytical, numerate and problem solving skills

Strong communication skills (written and verbal)

Ability to support change and adapt to a fast paced changing environment

PC Literate including PowerPoint and Excel

Flexibility- the role may require some weekends and evenings/overseas travel

ABOUT THE OFFER