Marble City Travel is Hiring

Marble City Travel is on the hunt for new passionate well travelled experts to join their amazing team in Kilkenny. At Marble City Travel – it’s a fast paced place to be! The role is rewarding, and fun. They have great clients and great team members.

What’s it all about?

Create and book amazing travel experiences for your clients – listening to their needs and matching them with your experience to curate great travel.

Communicating with clients via the multiple channels available – messenger live chats, social media, telephone and of course in house one to one. Allowing you the opportunity to tailor your clients travel and follow on communications.

The team have won multiple awards for customer service, and Marble City Travel core value’s are based on providing great, personal customer service – and we’d like to add more souls to our team helping us to continue to do this!

What do they want from you?

Previous travel industry experience. The can tailor training as needed to bridge your experience to the new role.

A passion for communicating and interacting with clients.

Drive, determination and energy

What they offer

You’ll be joining a family of fantastic travel colleagues. We work hard! And have been known to play hard too.

Opportunities to travel.

A competitive salary.

Staff discounts on your own holidays.

You’ll be joining a vibrant travel team.

Here is an opportunity to join an exciting team, creating travel for clients who are doing exciting individual trips all over the globe – with an award winning team. ……and getting paid for it!

To apply :

submit your CV via email [email protected] in strictest confidence with a note explaining why you are the person for the job. ……..and we’ll take it from there.